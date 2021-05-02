Unitrade Hits One Day Volume of $1.98 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Unitrade has a market cap of $19.04 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unitrade has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00073824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00848998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,926.08 or 0.08681012 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

