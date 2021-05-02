Usca Ria LLC Acquires 18,423 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 196.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Shares of CB stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.12. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

