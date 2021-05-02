Usca Ria LLC Acquires 5,898 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after acquiring an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after acquiring an additional 145,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,425,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of GPC opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.62. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

