Usca Ria LLC Acquires 9,975 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

