Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,045 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

BHP Group stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

