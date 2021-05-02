Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 233.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 7.8% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

AVGO opened at $456.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

