Usca Ria LLC Buys 14,392 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 789.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $190.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.81.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

