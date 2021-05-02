Usca Ria LLC Buys 2,376 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $75.76.

