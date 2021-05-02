Usca Ria LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 356.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BLK stock opened at $819.30 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $829.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $772.77 and its 200 day moving average is $716.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.