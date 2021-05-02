Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 4.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $97.49 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.