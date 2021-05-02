Usca Ria LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 6.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $482,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of CCI opened at $189.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

