Usca Ria LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 217.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 105.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 345,855 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

