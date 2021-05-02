Usca Ria LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 168.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $222.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

