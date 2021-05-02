Usca Ria LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 409.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,863 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 48.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 115,212 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $606,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 89,009 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.85 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

