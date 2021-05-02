Usca Ria LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 284.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $142.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $145.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

