Usca Ria LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $89.45 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.56.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.