Usca Ria LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,252 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.2% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the software company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 9.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.