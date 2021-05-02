Usca Ria LLC Invests $3.14 Million in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 268,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $212,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1175 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.