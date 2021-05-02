Usca Ria LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,181.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,915.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

