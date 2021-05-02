Usca Ria LLC Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $118.24 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.