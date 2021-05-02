Usca Ria LLC Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

SWK stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $211.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

