Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.05% of MDU Resources Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

