Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.54% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,722,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,705 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000.

Shares of XRT opened at $92.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

