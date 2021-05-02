Usca Ria LLC Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 418.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,747,000 after acquiring an additional 369,299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after acquiring an additional 359,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $213.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Citigroup lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

