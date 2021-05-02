USDJ Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $15.59 million and $6.06 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.00279686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $632.83 or 0.01112531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00730327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,891.88 or 1.00017573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

