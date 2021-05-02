Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 168.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,289 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $21,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

VLO opened at $73.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2,464.51, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

