Valneva SE Prices IPO at $28.24 Per Share (VALN)

Valneva SE (VALN) expects to raise $99 million in an IPO on Thursday, May 6th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,500,000 shares at a price of $28.24 per share.

In the last twelve months, Valneva SE generated $133.1 million in revenue and $77.7 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $1.4 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Guggenheim Securities and Bryan, Garnier & Co. acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Valneva SE provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(IPOScoop has “NO CALL” on this offering because technically it’s a secondary offering – an uplift to the NASDAQ consisting of American Depositary Shares (ADS). The company’s ordinary shares already trade on the Euronext Paris under the symbol “VLA.”) We are a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. We have leveraged our expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19. Our lead program, VLA15, is a Phase 2 vaccine candidate targeting Borrelia, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease, under development in collaboration with Pfizer, and it is the only active vaccine candidate against Lyme disease currently undergoing clinical trials. Our clinical portfolio includes VLA1553, targeting the chikungunya virus, which has spread to more than 100 countries and infected more than 3 million people in the Americas since first arriving there in 2013. To our knowledge, VLA1553 is the only chikungunya vaccine candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials. We are advancing VLA2001, a highly purified, inactivated and adjuvanted vaccine candidate against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 in order to address the urgent, global need for billions of doses of vaccines. VLA2001 is currently the only inactivated vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in clinical trials in Europe. We believe that, if approved, our vaccine, as an inactivated virus vaccine, could offer benefits in terms of safety, cost, ease of manufacture and distribution compared to currently approved vaccines and could be adapted to offer protection against mutations of the virus. We have already successfully licensed and commercialized a portfolio of traveler vaccines, which is composed of IXIARO (also marketed as JESPECT in Australia and New Zealand), indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis in travelers and military personnel, and DUKORAL, indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli, or ETEC, the leading causes of travelers’ diarrhea. Revenue and net loss figures are in U.S. dollars, converted from euros, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. “.

Valneva SE was founded in 2013 and has 640 employees. The company is located at 6 rue Alain Bombard 44800 Saint-Herblain, France and can be reached via phone at +33 2 28 07 37 10 or on the web at http://www.valneva.com/.

