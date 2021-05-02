Valobit Market Capitalization Reaches $8.63 Million (VBIT)

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Valobit has traded 139.4% higher against the US dollar. Valobit has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $32,998.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valobit coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00280485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.22 or 0.01135539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.03 or 0.00737456 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,721.08 or 0.99824767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,172,980 coins. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io . Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valobit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valobit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valobit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

