Valor Token Trading 41.1% Higher This Week (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Valor Token has a market cap of $14.82 million and $577,657.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001298 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00852053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00097259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.72 or 0.08574915 BTC.

Valor Token (VALOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

