Vancity Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $19.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,410.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,283. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,181.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,915.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,299.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

