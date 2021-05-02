Vancity Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,782 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 1.9% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,948. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

