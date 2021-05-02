Vancity Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $253.94. 2,028,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,787. The company has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $260.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.21 and a 200 day moving average of $230.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

