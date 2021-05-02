Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $8.85 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,000. Citigroup makes up about 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 171,375 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,669,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,975,688. The company has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

