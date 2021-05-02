Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,948 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $72,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $275,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

