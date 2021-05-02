Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 323,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

