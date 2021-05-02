Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,225 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $60,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.