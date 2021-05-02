Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,738 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $61,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

