Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Down 24.1% in April

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,695,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $994,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 153,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

