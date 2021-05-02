Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,459,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,467,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,552,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 531,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 486,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.