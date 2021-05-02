Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $2,497,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $113.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

