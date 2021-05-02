Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VO opened at $232.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

