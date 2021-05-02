Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 83,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 97,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $99.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

