Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,084 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $18,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,276,000 after buying an additional 1,432,024 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,560,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,944,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $82.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.