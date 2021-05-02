Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 11.0% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $69,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,048,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

