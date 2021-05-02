Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

