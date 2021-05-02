Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,487,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,104,000 after purchasing an additional 162,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

