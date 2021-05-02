Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is First Quadrant L P CA’s 3rd Largest Position

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.5% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $61,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 129,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $217.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.