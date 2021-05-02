Veil Market Cap Achieves $5.16 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $3,741.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,100.30 or 0.99809456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00040205 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $811.84 or 0.01394638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.80 or 0.00552811 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.88 or 0.00357111 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.50 or 0.00220754 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

