Veles (VLS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $163.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 120.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Veles has a total market capitalization of $194,467.39 and approximately $163.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,530.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.27 or 0.05199490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $995.90 or 0.01731091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.80 or 0.00474186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.13 or 0.00716377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.34 or 0.00586365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00078318 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.09 or 0.00431238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,501 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,829 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.