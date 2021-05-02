Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 10,751 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

